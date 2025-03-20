Alex Wheatle: Author of Crongton series dies at 62 after battle with prostate cancer

Alex Wheatle, the author known for his series of books depicting life on London’s streets for young black men, including the Crongton series, has died at the age of 62.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The author, also known as the Bard of Brixton, passed away after a battle with prostate cancer.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with great sadness we inform you that Alex Wheatle, our ‘Brixton Bard’, sadly passed away on Sunday 16 March after his fight with prostate cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alex has 26 years of legacy for you all to continue and enjoy by reading his novels, watch again the self-titled episode Alex Wheatle from the Small Axe TV series and also watch the new upcoming Crongton TV series as he looks over us in spirit. Alex/s family would like to thank you all for your support over the years in his work and we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Born to Jamaican parents in London in 1963, Wheatle spent much of his early life in the notorious Shirley Oaks children's home in Lambeth.

Alex Wheatle, the author known for his series of books depicting life on London’s streets for young black men, including the Crongton series, has died at the age of 62. | Getty Images

His life took a turn after he was jailed following the Brixton Uprising of 1981. During his time in prison, his Rastafarian cellmate encouraged him to read, sparking his interest in literature, history, and politics. Wheatle began writing about his experiences, particularly focusing on life in Brixton, with his debut novel East of Acre Lane.

He went on to gain widespread recognition for his novels for young readers, with his Crongton series - set in the areas of Croydon and Brixton - receiving critical acclaim. Crongton Knights, published in 2016, won the prestigious Guardian Children’s Fiction Prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheatle’s Crongton work is set to be adapted into a TV series, further cementing his legacy in contemporary British literature. In recognition of his contributions to literature and his impact on young readers, Wheatle was awarded an MBE in 2008.

Wheatle’s remarkable life and career were also featured in the episode "Alex Wheatle" of Steve McQueen’s critically acclaimed anthology series Small Axe.