Alex Wheatle: Author of Crongton series dies at 62 after battle with prostate cancer
The author, also known as the Bard of Brixton, passed away after a battle with prostate cancer.
In a statement, his family said: “It is with great sadness we inform you that Alex Wheatle, our ‘Brixton Bard’, sadly passed away on Sunday 16 March after his fight with prostate cancer.
“Alex has 26 years of legacy for you all to continue and enjoy by reading his novels, watch again the self-titled episode Alex Wheatle from the Small Axe TV series and also watch the new upcoming Crongton TV series as he looks over us in spirit. Alex/s family would like to thank you all for your support over the years in his work and we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”
Born to Jamaican parents in London in 1963, Wheatle spent much of his early life in the notorious Shirley Oaks children's home in Lambeth.
His life took a turn after he was jailed following the Brixton Uprising of 1981. During his time in prison, his Rastafarian cellmate encouraged him to read, sparking his interest in literature, history, and politics. Wheatle began writing about his experiences, particularly focusing on life in Brixton, with his debut novel East of Acre Lane.
He went on to gain widespread recognition for his novels for young readers, with his Crongton series - set in the areas of Croydon and Brixton - receiving critical acclaim. Crongton Knights, published in 2016, won the prestigious Guardian Children’s Fiction Prize.
Wheatle’s Crongton work is set to be adapted into a TV series, further cementing his legacy in contemporary British literature. In recognition of his contributions to literature and his impact on young readers, Wheatle was awarded an MBE in 2008.
Wheatle’s remarkable life and career were also featured in the episode "Alex Wheatle" of Steve McQueen’s critically acclaimed anthology series Small Axe.
