Aalia Mahomed: Family pay tribute to woman, 20, who died in Aldwych van collision
Aalia Mahomed was in Aldywch on Tuesday when she was killed. The van driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
Now her family have released an emotional statement as the mourn the 20-year-old, which says: “Aalia was a bright, kind and beautiful soul, who brought joy and laughter to everyone. She was a ray of sunshine in our lives, and will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Her light will always live on in our memories and her smile will be our strength as we get through this difficult time.”
Emergency services were called to an area off The Strand, near the Kings College London campus at 11.41hrs on Tuesday following a collision involving a van and several pedestrians.
Aalia was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a serious condition. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.
Police arrested the driver of the van, a 26-year-old man, at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He was further arrested whilst in custody on suspicion of drug driving offences. He has since been bailed with conditions.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 2771/18MARCH.
