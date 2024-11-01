Singer and former X Factor finalist Amelia Lily has announced her engagement to boyfriend Eddie McQueen.

Amelia, who gained fame on the ITV talent show in 2011, shared the news on Instagram, posting a joyful picture alongside her fiancé with the caption, “MRS MCQUEEN TO BE!”

Amelia rose to popularity at just 16 years old during her run on X Factor, where she finished in third place, following behind chart-topping winners Little Mix. She then landed a music career and a stint on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. Amelia later joined MTV’s Geordie Shore in 2020.

Amelia’s journey has also included her openness about living with diabetes, a condition she was diagnosed with at age three. Earlier this year, she shared a health scare with fans when she was rushed to hospital due to an infection.

Updating her fans from her hospital bed, she wrote: “I have never felt like this in my life. I love performing and am absolutely gutted I can’t be there.” Amelia reassured her followers after being discharged, saying that she was recovering well.

Following her engagement announcement, congratulations poured in from friends and fans alike, with Geordie Shore star Vicki Pattison commenting: "Congratulations gorgeous girl," and Bethan Kershaw adding: "Congratulations angel!"

The engagement comes just months after Amelia celebrated Eddie's birthday, calling him “my favourite person in the world.” She also marked their anniversary earlier this year, writing, “Happy Anniversary to my absolute soul mate! My ride or die, the love of my life.”