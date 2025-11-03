Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has been forced to step back from the current BBC series to undergo emergency surgery.

The 35-year-old dancer revealed on Instagram that doctors have advised her to have another mastectomy. Dowden, who has spoken openly about her health, made it clear this isn’t due to a new cancer diagnosis.

The Strictly star was first diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May 2023 and underwent her initial mastectomy soon after. Months later, doctors discovered another form of cancer elsewhere in her body.

In August 2024, a health scare briefly halted her return to the show when new abnormalities were found, but she was later given the all clear.

This series, Dowden was partnered with Thomas Skinner but the pair were eliminated in the first week. The professionals stick around even after being eliminated, and return in force for the season finale.

Posting on Instagram, Dowden said: “As you all know I’ve always been very open about my health and the care I receive. So I’d like to start by being clear what I am about to share is not to treat a new cancer diagnosis.

“However following a recent appointment with my incredible medical team, we’ve decided that I’ll be having another mastectomy this week. They’re confident that, all going well, I can expect a straightforward recovery.

“Once I have healed I look forward to rejoining my Strictly family.

“Of course I’m going to miss not being there so much but I will be watching from home and look forward to cheering everyone on.

“Thank you always for all the support.”