Strictly Come Dancing star Thomas Skinner has said that he regrets appearing on the BBC show after his stint caused him “aggravation”.

The former Apprentice star was announced as a contestant on the 23rd series of the hit BBC dancing competition show back in August, with Skinner making his first appearance on the show during the launch episode on September 27.

He was partnered with professional dancer Amy Dowden, with the pair eventually being the first couple to be eliminated from the show in week 2.

The businessman and influencer’s inclusion in the show became a controversial talking point for some, who criticised the BBC’s decision to sign him up after he shared polarising posts on social media praising the likes of right-wing politicians such as Donald Trump, as well as decrying the “woke brigade” and labelling the UK and London “unsafe” and “lawless”.

Strictly Come Dancing star Thomas Skinner has expressed regret at appearing on the BBC show as he says his appearance has caused him "aggravation". | BBC/Guy Levy

The reality TV star, who grew to prominence on The Apprentice in 2019, previously said that he had received death threats after posting about socialising with US Vice President JD Vance over a barbecue and drinks during the US politician's trip to the UK earlier this year. Skinner also defended protests during summer that saw England flags raised across towns, saying it is “not far-right” to be “flying your flag and loving your country”.

Now, Skinner, 34, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to post a lengthy statement in which he explains that his recent Strictly stint has caused him “nothing but aggravation” and he regrets taking part in the show.

He said: “I can’t do anything right now without someone criticising me or making me do something against my will. It’s bulls***.

Thomas Skinner has caused controversy after he was announced as one of the celebrity contestant on this year's Strictly Come Dancing series. | BBC

“I wish I (had) never done Strictly, I never fitted the bill for that show let’s be honest. And it’s caused me nothing but agg (aggravation). Constant abuse. All I f****** do is try to spread positivity online. I can’t walk anywhere without people knowing who I am.

“I’ve had a narrative spun against me so people always have an opinion on me now that they didn’t 3 months ago. I’ve heard so many lies said and told about me. It’s driving me mad.”

Skinner said that his appearance on the Saturday night juggernaut show has led to people beeping at him from cars as well as relationship breaking down with people in his personal life. He said: “I’ve honestly had enough. Now people I’ve supported my whole life are starting to turn on me because they see what’s going on online. It ain’t real life. I think I need to take a break and [concentrate] on me and my family. Because I ain’t one to admit I’m struggling. But I am. I’m honestly tired of all this nonsense.”

Weeks before his Strictly stint began, Skinner caused controversy after admitting to cheating on his wife Sinead just weeks after the pair’s wedding in 2022. He also apologised after picking up a journalist’s phone and walking out of a press event for Strictly Come Dancing ahead of the show’s premiere.

He said at the time: “During one of the interviews, a journalist placed their phone on the table to record the conversation. I happened to catch a glimpse of the screen and saw numerous messages – not about Strictly, but about a personal story from my past.

"I've been through some difficult times in my life, which I've worked hard to move on from. In that moment, seeing it there caught me off guard. I felt it was best to step away and gather myself. This had nothing to do with the interviews or Strictly itself. I'm sorry I picked up someone else's phone and I don't even know if the journalist realised their messages were visible, and I don't want to suggest any bad intentions on their part.”