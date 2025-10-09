Strictly Come Dancing star Thomas Skinner has revealed that his two twin daughter were rushed to hospital amid a “scary emergency”.

The former Apprentice star took to social media to share the news that his two-year-old twin daughters Darla and Roma had been taken into hospital after taking unwell. He said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “We are having a proper s*** time recently. My twins have spent all night in the hospital.

“Thank you to the wonderful NHS for looking after them. Back home with them now. They’ve both now had 2 fits each and it is so so scary.”

The twin girls were born prematurely via emergency c-section in June 2023, when Tom’s wife Sinead Chambers went into labour unexpectedly. Tom himself was not present for the birth as he was in the US at the time of Sinead going into labour.

Tom’s update about his daughters comes just days after reports that he had signed them up to a talent agency. Roma and Darla also landed their first role, in George Clooney’s new film Jay Kelly. They are set to appear in a scene alongside the Hollywood A-lister, where his character is cradling the two tots while climbing out of a cab. Jay Kelly recently premiered at Cannes Film Festival, with the flick set to be released in cinemas next month.

It[’s been a busy period for Tom himself. He was taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing series but was given the boot by fans after landing in the bottom of the public vote on Saturday night.

Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden, with host Tess Daly, after Skinner became the first celebrity to be voted of this year's BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing. | Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Talking about taking to the famous dancefloor alongside professional partner Amy Dowden, Tom said: “LOVED EVERY SINGLE SECOND OF THAT!! I know I ain’t the best dancer. But I’m trying. And Amy has been amazing!! Enjoying the rest of the dancers! They’re all amazing.”

In a message to supporters after his elimination from the show, Tom added: “A massive thank you to all the lovely messages of support I’ve had. It means the world! I know I was rubbish at dancing, but it was so much fun.

“But back to reality. You are ten times stronger than you can ever imagine……so don’t give up!! Keep on moving forward! Let’s go smash it today. New week, new day, new start. Don’t go home until you’re proud.”