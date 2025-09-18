Strictly Come Dancing 2025 is almost upon us and head judge Shirley Ballas has teased that fans can expect some “exciting changes” in the new series.

The hit BBC competition show returns to screens this week, launching the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Celebrities such as EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, The Apprentice star Tom Skinner, and ex-Love Island winner Dani Dyer are among the stars set to take to the dancefloor as part of this year’s series.

While Strictly fans can look forward to the usual glitz and glam of the famous ballroom, head judge Shirley Ballas has teased that viewers should expect some “twists and turns” this year.

Shirley, 65, said: “Strictly is well and truly back – and more iconic than ever. We’ve got the cast of all casts and I cannot wait to be behind the desk with my fellow judges for my ninth series. It’s a true honour to be asked to return each year to a show that means so much to the nation.

“I get a front row seat to the best show on television, I mean who wouldn’t want that? I’m forever grateful and so very excited to see our brand-new celebrities take to the ballroom.”

She added: “Strictly has and always will be a family show. The ballroom’s been engraved into the nation’s Saturday nights for 21 years. From the grandma and grandad to the little grandchildren, the whole family can sit down and enjoy an evening of glitz and glamour.

“They all have their favourites, their opinions and their scores and I think it’s a beautiful way to bring families together. Each year the ballroom brings something new to keep the viewers on their toes, and this year is no different. Expect a few exciting changes and new twists and turns. It’s going to be an iconic series, that’s for sure.”

Comedian Chris McCausland and professional partner Dianne Buswell won the 2024 series. Chris, who is blind due to a hereditary condition called retinitis pigmentosa, stunned audiences with his efforts on the show, including a memorable and emotional dance to You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Shirley said: “Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell’s waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone will forever be etched in my heart. I often take myself back to that moment, seeing Chris waltz. That partnership was something else and Dianne’s teaching throughout the series was simply phenomenal.”

Shirley will be joined on the judging panel once again by Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return as hosts, with stars such as Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez, Johannes Radebe and Aljaz Skorjanec among the professional dancers returning to the show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 launches on Saturday, September 20 at 6.40pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.