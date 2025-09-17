Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite has revealed that he has quit OnlyFans.

John, who won the third series of Bake Off in 2012, previously revealed he had joined the subscription website, famed for its adult content, after admitting that his “career in television is now done”.

At the time, the talented baker told MailOnline : “Since leaving the TV industry, I decided to focus on business. Now I run two fairly successful and exciting businesses. One sells brownies and cookies while the other is a meatier enterprise. . . If you want to buy my sweet treats head to Ruff Puff Brownies and if you want to buy my meat head to my OnlyFans page.”

Former Great British Bake Off winner and Strictly Come Dancing contestant John Whaite has announced that he is quitting OnlyFans. | Getty Images

However, the former TV star has now broken his silence, telling his social media followers that his time on OnlyFans has ended after the recent success of his businesses Ruff Puff Brownies and Ruff Puff Bakehouse.

He said in an update on Instagram: “I’m leaving OnlyFans. Life has shifted in a way I couldn’t have predicted — Ruff Puff Bakehouse and Ruff Puff Brownies have taken up so much of my time, but in the best possible way. They’ve reminded me of a talent I’d neglected, and given me a new respect for the craft that first set me on this path all those years ago.

“Working side by side with the team, creating something real and lasting, has shown me that my value isn’t in muscles or body image — it’s in building, baking, and sharing. For the first time since Bake Off 13 years ago, I feel a true sense of purpose again.

“This isn’t the end of something, it’s the start of a new chapter — one rooted in passion, creativity, and community. And I couldn’t be more ready. To all the OnlyFans fans and peers - thank you for the support along the way. I wish you all well and much success.”

John previously uploaded “solo” and “collaborative” pictures and videos for OnlyFans subscribers under the name ‘Jonny Boy’. He also revealed that his decision to join the site as an adult content creator saw him miss out on business opportunities from brands such as Waitrose and Peugeot.

He added in his statement: “I’m not Jonny Boy, I’m just John, and I’m putting one foot in front of the other just like the rest of the world.”

After winning The Great British Bake Off in 2012, John went on to appear on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. He was partnered with Johannes Radebe to form the show’s first-ever same-sex couple and the pair eventually runner-up to former EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice. Following this, he became a regular face on Channel 4 mid-morning show Steph’s Packed Lunch, which ran from 2020 until 2023, before turning his back on television altogether.