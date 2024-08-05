Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt was reportedly not wearing a helmet when he was involved in an e-bike accident whilst riding on a busy Los Angeles street.

He was rushed to hospital after the accident and according to TMZ, “We're told the driver of the car got out to check on Pax, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Police and paramedics arrived on the scene, and witnesses tell us Pax was experiencing hip pain, and had apparently suffered a head injury ... so, he was rushed to an L.A. hospital for treatment.”

Pax spent his early years at the Tam Binh Orphanage just outside of Ho Chi Minh City and was born in Vietnam on 29 November, 2003. Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie adopted Pax in 2007 and Brad Pitt formally adopted him in 2008 as it was difficult for unmarried couples to adopt together because of Vietnam regulations.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax has been released from ICU. (L-R) Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt arrive at the premiere of Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" at the El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California | Getty Images

In August 2022, Angelina Jolie talked to People about working together with both sons Pax and Maddox on the film Without Blood starring Salma Hayek. Pax had previously worked with his mother on the drama First They Killed My Father in 2017. Angelina Jolie told People that "We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”

Following his accident, Pax has now been released from hospital to continue with his recovery. However a source told People that "Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy.”

Pax’s mother Angelina Jolie has been by his side since the accident as have his siblings. Brad Pitt has reportedly been very upset about Pax’s accident but the pair are believed to have a complex relationship. Pax reportedly called Brad Pitt a "world-class a**hole" and an "awful human being" in a private Instagram story on Father’s Day back in 2020 (Pax was only 16 at the time).