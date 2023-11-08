Maria Callas may have passed away in 1977, but her legacy lives on in a new exhibition at London’s Royal Academy and an upcoming movie with Angelina Jolie

Maria Callas may have passed away in 1977 but she is an enduring style icon. Photographs by Getty

The word style is something that immediately springs to mind when thinking of the late American-born Greek soprano Maria Callas who has been called one of the most ‘renowned and influential opera singers of the 20th century.’ As someone who personally has a great affinity with fashion in the 1950s and 1960s (I basically LOVE the fashion in these two decades), I firmly believe that Maria Callas should be regarded as a style icon in the same way that Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly were.

The designer Stéphane Rolland recently paid homage to Maria Callas for his Fall Winter 2023-2024 collection which took place in Paris and was filmed by director Claude Lelouch of ‘Un Homme et Une Femme’ (one of my all-time favourite films starring Anouk Aimée and Jean-Louis Trintignant. Fashion Network reported that it “was the absolutely ideal setting for a homage to Callas, whose centenary is this year (December 2, 2023). A poignant moment with her greatest performances echoing off the marble stairs and baroque architecture of the entrance to France’s greatest opera house."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stéphane Rolland Maria Callas inspired collection featured looks inspired by the roles she played, and ended with a blood red silk gown for her role in the opera Norma. Stéphane Rolland revealed that he was “obsessed with the fantasy of Maria Callas climbing up the Palais Garnier stairway once again.”

Stéphane Rolland's Fall Winter 2023-2024 collection was inspired by Maria Callas. Photographs by Getty

For those of you who think the likes of the late Amy Winehouse and Adele were original in their iconic cat eye make-up (which for those of you who don’t know is basically similar to a winged liner, but is a thicker line which goes on both the top and bottom lash line), think again. The likes of Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and Maria Callas made cat-eyes part of their signature look.

When it comes to Maria Callas’s fashion, think velvet gowns, capes, ballet flats, ball gowns, belted shirt dresses, cocktail dresses. It was pure unadulterated elegance and in many ways I wish more modern day influencers would look to stars like Maria Callas to try and emulate rather than wear these appalling see through dresses that in my opinion are the antithesis of ‘sexy’ or stylish.