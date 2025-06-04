Angelina Jolie is celebrating turning 50 on June 4, 2025. According to People magazine, Angelina Jolie appreciates getting older and this is because her mother Marceline Bertrand died of ovarian cancer at the age of 56.

A source told People magazine that "[Jolie] appreciates getting older because she lost her mom young, and also said: “Her focus is returning to her foundation work as her family needs her less."

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie recently attended the Cannes Film Festival 2025 and stunned in a champagne-coloured ball gown from Brunello Cucinelli’s Fall/Winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection at the red-carpet premiere of Eddington.

Angelina Jolie is mother to six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Her daughter Shiloh recently debuted a new name change and recently attended a dinner to celebrate the designer Isabel Marant’s new capsule collection with Net-A-Porter.

Variety reported that “Shiloh wasn’t simply a guest at the fashionable soiree. Using the name Shi, she choreographed a sometimes steamy number by dancers Keoni Rose and Tako Suzuki that accompanied singer-songwriter Luella’s performance of her recently released single Naive.”

After her 18th birthday last year, Shiloh dropped her father Brad Pitt’s surname and became known as Shiloh Jolie. E! News also reported that”Last May, Vivienne, who worked as a producer’s assistant for The Outsiders, was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill.

As Angelina Jolie turns 50, NationalWorld looks back at her dating history. When it comes to her marriage to Brad Pitt, the couple wed on August 23, 2014 but their divorce was not finalised until December 2024.

1 . From left to right: Angelina Jolie with Brad Pitt, Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller Angelina Jolie has been married three times, her husbands include Brad Pitt, Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller | Getty Images Share

2 . Jonny Lee Miller with his ex wife Angelina Jolie in 2005 Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miler married in a small civil ceremony in 1996 and she filed for divorce from the actor in 1999 | Getty Images Share

3 . Actress and model Jenny Shimizu Angelina Jolie reportedly met actress and model Jenny Shimizu at the same time she met Jonny Lee Miller. She told InStyle that "I probably would have married Jenny Shimizu if I hadn't married my husband," and also said: "I fell in love with her the first second I saw her." | Getty Images Share