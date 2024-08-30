Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie appears to be getting close to British rapper and political activist Akala as they were spotted together at the Venice Film Festival.

Angelina Jolie looked to be moved to tears at the premiere of her upcoming film Maria at the Venice Film Festival. The movie Maria is a biopic about Maria Callas, one of the world’s greatest opera singers and Angelina plays the central role of Maria. The film is directed by Pablo Larrain who previously directed Spencer featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana and the 2016 movie Jackie which starred Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

At a press conference, Angelina Jolie talked about the similarity between her and Maria Callas and said: “I share her vulnerability more than anything.” Some fans are tipping her to win the Best Actress award at next year’s Oscars and one fan said on X that “Looks like it's gonna be a cate blanchett vs angelina jolie best actress race in the oscars.”

Although Angelina Jolie will be obviously keen that the focus at the Venice film festival is about her movie Maria, many are more interested in her love life. It has been reported that since her split from Brad Pitt, she has been growing close to British rapper and political activist Akala.

Akala, who is 40 years old, was born Kingslee James McLean Daley and before becoming an author and political activist, was a rapper. He is also has a rather famous sister, none other than singer and rapper Ms. Dynamite, whose real name is Niomi Arleen McLean-Daley, has previously won the prestigious Mercury Music Prize.

Akala has written a book Natives: Race and Class in the Ruins of Empire in 2018 and before that, has performed at festivals including Glastonbury Reading and Wireless. He was awarded a MOBO Award for Best Hip Hop Act for his breakthrough album It’s Not a Rumour.

Akala supported Jeremy Corbyn during the 2017 and 2019 general election and in 2009, founded The Hip-hop Shakespeare Company. Although there are rumours that Akala and Angelina Jolie are ‘dating’ they are reportedly just friends and Akala is in a relationship with Chanelle Newman, who is co-founder and executive producer of his Hip-hop Shakespeare Company.