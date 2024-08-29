Actress Cate Blanchett definitely dressed to impress on the red carpet for the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2024. She wore a champagne coloured dress from Armani Privé. In case you thought her necklace looked familiar, you would be right. Cate Blanchett wore the Louis Vuitton necklace made from repurposed diamonds and pearls for the Cannes Film Festival.

The hottest A-list couple on the red carpet had to be the film director Tim Burton and actress girlfriend Monica Belluci who plays Delores in the sequel, she looked gothically gorgeous in a Vivienne Westwood gown.

I do admire actress Taylor Russell, Harry Styles’s ex for wearing vintage, but unfortunately she still makes my worst dressed list. She chose a bridal gown from Chanel’s spring/summer collection back in 1993, but unfortunately, in my opinion, just didn’t create the right fashion buzz.

Featuring a sheer bodice covered in crystal embellishments and a puffy bubble skirt overlay and long white train, it certainly attracted attention, but not for the right reasons.

Although I am a fan of Jenna Ortega, I was not a fan of the dress she chose. Yes, her custom red Dior gown certainly matched the red carpet, but I did not like the entirely open back. Although I liked the concept of the top of the piece falling into a heart shape, overall, I felt it was the antithesis of stylish.

Take a look at my best and worst dressed stars at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere, I wonder if you will agree or disagree with me…

