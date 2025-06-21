Celebrity chef Anne Burrell was found surrounded by approximately 100 assorted pills and her death is now being investigated as a possible drug overdose, a law enforcement official has confirmed.

The 55-year-old chef and Food Network star, who died on Tuesday (June 17) was found unconscious and unresponsive in the shower of her New York home.

She was best known as the outspoken and energetic co-host of Food Network’s long-running series Worst Cooks in America. While the official cause of death is pending further testing, the discovery at the scene has prompted a closer examination into whether drugs played a role in her passing.

In a statement, Burrell’s family described her as “a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend.” “Her smile lit up every room she entered,” the family said. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Food Network also paid tribute to the late chef, saying: “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell has died aged 55 after emergency services responded to an incident at her home in Brooklyn, New York. | Getty Images

Born on 21 September 1969 in Cazenovia, New York, Burrell’s culinary journey began early, inspired by her mother’s home-cooked meals and the television icon Julia Child. After earning a degree in English and Communications from Canisius College, she pursued her passion for food at the Culinary Institute of America, graduating in 1996. She continued her training in Italy, where she apprenticed in kitchens across the country and deepened her love for Italian cuisine.

Burrell worked at Felidia in Manhattan under celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich before taking the helm at Savoy in SoHo, known for its Mediterranean-inspired menu and open wood-fired grill. She later taught at the Institute of Culinary Education before making her television debut on Iron Chef America.

Her breakout came with her own Emmy-nominated show Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which ran for nine seasons. She became a mainstay on Food Network, appearing on Chopped, Chef Wanted, Food Network Star, and most recently, House of Knives in 2025.

Burrell also authored two cookbooks, including the New York Times bestseller Cook Like a Rock Star.

She is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton, whom she married in 2021, and his son Javier; her mother Marlene; her sister Jane and Jane’s children Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas; and her brother Ben.