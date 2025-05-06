Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anne Robinson was once one of the biggest names on UK television - here’s everything you need to know about the star.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robinson, 80, grew to fame on the early 2000s quiz show The Weakest Link, where she became a household name for her cutting remarks and frosty demeanor. She went on serve as host on Channel 4 quiz show Countdown, although rumours persist over a reported feud between herself and Countdown star Rachel Riley.

Her career began in the newspaper industry before moving into television. Here’s everything you need to know about the star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Robinson has amassed a £50 million fortune with her journalism and television career, as well as making key property investments. | Getty Images

How much is Anne Robinson worth?

Robinson revealed to Saga Magazine last year that she had amassed a £50 million fortune thanks to her career in journalism and TV, as well as making some key property investments throughout the years.

She admitted to the magazine that she has already spread her fortune amongst her family to avoid any inheritance tax on the money. Robinson said: “I've given it all away. I don't want the taxman to have it. I've spread it about quite a lot, to the children. They may as well enjoy it now.”

Robinson said in a previous interview: “A lot of my money is in property. I started investing in the Eighties. I've got an apartment on Fifth Avenue [in New York], a share of a house in the Hamptons, there's this house and the place in Gloucestershire and… quite a lot of property, really.”

Does Anne Robinson have children?

Robinson shared one child with ex-husband Charles Wilson. Emma Wilson was born in 1970. In 1973, Robinson lost a custody battle for Emma, with Charles being given full custody of the toddler until she left the home at 16 to join boarding school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The custody battle was triggered by Robinson’s struggles with alcoholism, which she opened up about in her 2001 autobiography Memoirs of an Unfit Mother. The former journalist gave up alcohol in 1978, revealing that a huge motivation in her move to kick the addiction was seeing her daughter cry as she drank a bottle of vodka she picked up after collecting Emma from school.

In 2017, Robinson revealed that she underwent an abortion when she was 23 years old. The abortion happened early in her marriage to Charles Wilson, with Robinson revealing in the BBC Two documentary Abortion On Trial that the event left her with “the most terrible black doom” for months after.

Her daughter Emma has two children, meaning that Robinson also has two grandchildren.

Is Anne Robinson married?

Robinson is currently in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles. He is the former husband of Queen Camilla, who was married to him between 1973 and 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson and Parker Bowles are not married. She confirmed in a May 2024 interview that the pair had been dating for more than a year.

Robinson had been married to Charles Wilson from 1968 until 1973. She remarried with journalist John Penrose in 1980. Robinson and Penrose divorced in 2007, citing irreconcilable differences.