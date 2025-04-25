Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louise Thompson has revealed she suffered a miscarriage last year, opening up about the experience in an emotional Instagram post tied to the release of her paperback book.

The Made in Chelsea star and sister of I’m a Celebrity winner Sam Thompson reflected on the trauma she endured in January 2023, just before boarding a flight, and the lasting impact it had on her life.

“This is not now, this was last January. The night before I got on a flight. As if things needed to get more complicated,” Thompson wrote. “I only told a handful of people, but I wrote a bit about it in the book and now that it is out there in the big bad world I thought it was easier to share on here than to have anyone question it behind my back.”

She continued: “I talk a wee bit about it in the extra chapter of my book, but it’s crazy to think that Leo could have had a sibling born last September. I doubt that it was ever going to work. Probably a mere chemical pregnancy. Whatever it was, the change in hormones or blood flow to that area caused the most insane amount of bleeding from my bum in the weeks that followed and ended up having my stoma surgery as a result. So capiche. That was the end of that dream.”

Thompson described the pregnancy as a “complete miracle given the circumstances,” and admitted she felt something was different at the time. “I knew something was different to test because I felt a very unusual sense of tiredness that I only got when being pregnant last time and I felt very sick too. These are not symptoms I’ve experienced aside from my last pregnancy.”

Ex-Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson | Getty

The mother of one, who welcomed her son Leo in 2021, said the miscarriage brought up unresolved feelings about her fertility journey. “There is a lot I haven’t come to terms with, and I haven’t wanted to until now,” she said. “It was all way too soon to start thinking about the idea of more anything when I had so much fixing to do.”

Reflecting on her mental health, Thompson said she hadn’t worked with a psychotherapist in over a year and that revisiting the hospital recently had “brought everything rushing back.” She revealed feeling emotional and overwhelmed: “I’ve cried a little bit most days... I think there is a need for more processing.”

Despite being physically unwell with what she described as a fever and migraine, Thompson said she was grateful for the quiet time to reflect, crediting her partner Ryan and nursery care for giving her space to rest.

“Gosh I feel so much better for just lying down and shutting my eyes for two hours on dihydracodeine and just letting my thoughts race through my head to process! I feel like I’m on holiday!” she wrote. “I think I need 1x forced rest day a month where I shut everything off.”

Louise concluded by questioning how parents are meant to find the time and support to process traumatic life events, admitting that much of her emotional pain has been buried or displaced. “In typical Louise fashion, one trauma has been quickly replaced by another swooping in to take my attention. I haven't even spoken to Ryan about it in much detail either really... but we've had our plates full.”

Support flooded in from fans and organisations, including baby loss charity Tommy’s, which commented: “We’re so sorry for your loss, Louise. Our midwives are always here if you need any information, support or advice.”