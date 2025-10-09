On Thursday October 9, JoJo Siwa will be performing in Cardiff as part of her Infinity Heart Tour.

On September 25, JoJo Siwa took to her Instagram to give an update on the night before her Infinity Heart Tour kicked off. She wrote: “Falling asleep now, as the Infinity Heart Tour begins tomorrow… I’m feeling creatively SO fulfilled and so satisfied. I created this show from the ground up with very very small team around me. My personal favourite job of mine that I did on this tour is the choreography,creating the steps/dances is so much work, but it’s my favorite part.

“Getting to create on my 4 amazing dancers as well as make the tough process feel so fun and simple. This show being completed and ready to go on stage tomorrow feels like a fever dream, but yet here we are. New songs being played for the first time tomorrow in Dublin, old songs coming back after years of break, and of course classic favorites.

“I can’t wait to wake up everyday and live this show for you. Let’s have a lovely time together if you’re coming to one of the shows. I can’t wait to see you there. Thank you for supporting me to get me to this point.”

Are JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes getting married, is she pregnant? Photo: Instagram/@ChrisHughesOfficial. | Instagram/@ChrisHughesOfficial.

JoJo Siwa recently shared a photo of her boyfriend Chris Huges on her Instagram Stories, showing him surprising her in Birmingham on her tour with a bunch of pink flowers. When she performed at the 02 Institute on Wednesday October 8, JoJo Siwa told the crowd that she had some “guests of honour” The guests of honour other than her boyfriend Chris Hughes were his parents Val and Paul Hughes.

JoJo Siwa said: “Val gives us your best wave from up there, do you have a good weave? In case that anybody doesn’t know, that’s the person who gave birth to my favourite person in the world. That’s the mother of the boy that makes me really happy.” JoJo Siwa also said: "I'm very delighted to have the guests of honour tonight Val and Paul Hughes everyone.”

When the crowd booed after JoJo Siwa said that “I’m on my best behaviour this show,” JoJo Siwa then said: “Guys! My future mother and father in law are in the room. I can’t full on freak too hard tonight.’

Although JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes initially just said they were ‘good friends’ after meeting in the Celebrity Big Brother house, she dumped her then-girlfriend Kath Ebbs at the show’s wrap party and then JoJo and Chris soon confirmed they were a romantic couple.

When Chris Hughes spoke to US Weekly, which was aired on TikTok, he said: "Of course I want to get married to her, I would never shy away from that.

"And one day I want to have children."

"We both come from extremely loving families and very wholesome families who care for you so it would be nice to reciprocate that going forward

"One day I'd love to have children, it would be an absolute dream for sure.”

At the time of writing, there is no suggestion to indicate that JoJo Siwa is pregnant, however, the fact that she mentioned Chris Hughes’ parents as ‘my future mother and father in law,’ shows that marriage is definitely on the cards for the couple, perhaps in the near future? Only time will tell…