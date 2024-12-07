Arsenal star Martin Odegaard becomes a father after wife Helene gives birth to a baby boy
In August, midfielder Martin Odegaard announced that his wife, Helene, was pregnant, with the pair expecting their first child. Now, a social media post has confirmed that she has since given birth.
Taking to Instagram, Helene shared a photo of the couple holding their newborn’s hand. The 28-year-old said: “We love you so much, our little baby boy.”
According to reports, she gave birth shortly after Arsenal’s 5-2 win against West Ham United last weekend. Helene, a Norwegian dancer, and Odegaard reportedly married in secret last month.
Odegaard was sidelined by an injury earlier this season but is back to full fitness now. He said: “I feel good, I think every game it’s getting better. Being out for eight or nine weeks, it takes a little bit of time to get that rhythm back and to get full match fitness, but I felt pretty good.
“I think I’ve done a good job being out and working hard, so I feel good now. It was the longest I’ve been out. I can’t remember anything else that I’ve had that’s been so long, so it was something new to me.
“I’m not used to watching the games from the stand and not training with the team, so it was hard but the only thing you can do is work hard every day to make sure you come back as soon as possible stronger and better. It was a chance to work on some other things, be a bit more in the gym and work on other parts of the body.
“Also to watch the team from the stands is a bit different but I think you can learn a lot from that and that’s what I did.”