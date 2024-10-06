Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Strictly Come Dancing star Artem Chigvintsev has claimed that his estranged wife Nikki Garcia was the “aggressor” in a domestic dispute.

The dancer, 42, had filed paperwork with the Superior Court of California, which included images of injuries he alleges he sustained in the incident. This included a grazed elbow, an injury behind the ear and a third injury to his knuckle.

Chigvintsev was arrested and booked into Napa County Jail following the incident in August, later being released on $25,000 bail. Authorities later confirmed that Chigvintsev will not face the charges due to a lack of evidence.

Nikki Garcia, whom Chigvintsev met while performing on Dancing With The Stars in the US, filed for divorce following the incident. Garcia is a former WWE wrestler and reality TV star.

As the bitter break-up continues, the pair were also granted temporary restraining orders preventing either from approaching the other. In her filing, Garcia claimed that her husband had "tackled me multiple times and pinned me to the ground while our child was present", adding that he had become "increasingly angry, snapping at me and yelling" as the pair argued over Chigvintsev not being asked to return to Dancing With The Stars.

She also said that she threw their four-year-old son Matteo’s shoes at Chigvintsev during the argument, adding: "The shoes contacted Chigvintsev's leg. I acknowledge it was not right of me to throw the shoes, but I was so overwhelmed with everything that had happened that morning that I had a momentary lapse in judgement."

In his own restraining order filing, Chigvintsev's attorney Ilona Antonyan said that he denies ever tackling her, adding: "Mr. Chigvintsev contacted law enforcement on 8/29/24 seeking protection from his wife’s persistent aggression... It is crucial to consider the motivations of both parties in this situation.”