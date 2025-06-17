Fashion designer and former Project Runway contestant has been shot dead during an anti-Trump protest.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, also known as Afa, aged 39, died after being shot in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was attending a “No Kings” demonstration on Saturday night when he was fatally wounded in a shooting incident. According to Salt Lake City Police, he was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire after an armed man approached the crowd with a rifle.

“Our victim was not the intended target but rather an innocent bystander participating in the demonstration,” said Police Chief Brian Redd during a press conference. “Despite life-saving efforts, 39-year-old Arthur Folasa Ah Loo passed away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident unfolded after Arturo Gamboa was spotted retrieving an AR-15-style rifle from his backpack and running toward the protest crowd “with the weapon held in a firing position.” Armed peacekeepers intervened, and police fired three rounds, striking Gamboa - but also fatally injuring Ah Loo.

Gamboa has since been charged with murder. Chief Redd added: “We will now thoroughly investigate the incident and we will not allow this individual act to create fear in our community.”

Project Runway designer Afa leaves behind wife Laura and two children, Eva and Isaac. | GoFundMe

Ah Loo, who was originally from Samoa, gained national attention as a contestant on Season 17 of Project Runway in 2019. Known for his colourful and boldly patterned designs, he placed 13th and went on to dress high-profile clients including Moana star Auli’i Cravalho and cast members from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

In 2018, he was chosen to design a bespoke look for the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange, which was later showcased at Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ah Loo also co-founded Creative Pacific, a nonprofit organisation supporting Pacific Island voices in the arts. A self-taught designer, he was a passionate advocate for marginalised communities.

Cravalho paid tribute on social media, writing: “There are no words to hold the grief of losing you. Your artistry will never be forgotten; and neither will your peaceful protest. My deepest condolences, sympathies and Aloha to his family, and all who felt his impact.”

Ah Loo’s representative Verona Mauga told the Associated Press: “If Afa was going to go out any other way than natural causes, it would be standing up for marginalised and vulnerable communities and making sure that people had a voice.”

Ah Loo leaves behind his wife Laura and their two young children, Vera and Isaac.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support the family. The page read: “Afa Ah Loo was the kindest, most gentle man I’ve met. A kind, gentle soul who lit up every room he walked into. As a proud Samoan man and a visionary fashion designer, he dreamed big — not just for himself, but for his family and community. He was building something beautiful, and his life was stolen far too soon.”

“This tragedy is not only traumatic to my family but a testimony of the instability our country is facing. Despite it all, we are so overwhelmed and proud of Afa’s dedication to human rights and social justice.”

Afa leaves behind wife Laura and two children, Eva and Isaac.