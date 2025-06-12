Two men died after raising concerns over the safety of Boeing planes.

The first was John Barnett, a former Boeing employee, who was found dead in March last year. He accused the company of "countless" violations of US law in testimony given just before his death.

John Barnett claimed the firm tried to "eliminate" quality inspections at a plant that makes 787 planes. The 62-year-old's death after two days of testimony was from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound", officials said.

Boeing says it was "saddened" by Mr Barnett's death, but said the issues he raised had been reviewed and addressed. Mr Barnett had worked for Boeing for more than 30 years before his retirement on health grounds in 2017. He subsequently filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming he had suffered retaliation from managers after raising a number of serious safety concerns, a charge the company denies.

The bulk of Mr Barnett's deposition focuses on the period from 2010 onwards, after he had moved from Boeing's facility in Everett, Washington to what was then a brand-new factory in North Charleston. The plant had been set up to help assemble the 787 Dreamliner, a state-of-the-art airliner used mainly on long-haul routes.

Mr Barnett had previously told the BBC and others that managers there had routinely ignored formal procedures in order to build planes as quickly as possible. He claimed employees had been under pressure to circumvent established procedures, set out in Boeing's own Quality Management System, to save time. A common theme within the factory, he said, was: "We don't have time to follow processes, we're building airplanes".

This, he said, had allowed "an awful lot" of faulty parts onto the production line, while others had simply been lost. These included two large sections of aircraft fuselage, which "weren't anywhere to be found". In a statement given to the BBC, Boeing said: "We are saddened by Mr Barnett's passing and our thoughts continue to be with his family and friends.

"Boeing reviewed and addressed quality issues that Mr Barnett raised before he retired in 2017, as well as other quality issues referred to in the complaint. Engineering analysis determined the issues he raised did not affect airplane safety".

The second was Joshua Dean who died after he raised concerns over the safety of 737 Max planes. He died after a sudden illness on Tuesday (30 April), according to The Seattle Times. Joshua Dean was a former quality auditor at Spirit AeroSystems which is the supplier for Boeing.

He had gone public with claims that the company’s leadership had ignored manufacturing defects in Boeing’s 737 MAX. According to Fox59 the 45-year-old was struck down with Influenza B and MRSA, and developed pneumonia. He spent two weeks in critical condition before he died.

Dean said that “serious and gross misconduct by senior quality management of the 737 production line” had taken place at Spirit, in a complaint to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). He also testified in a shareholder lawsuit against Spirit AeroSystems, filed in December 2023.

The shareholders alleged that Spirit “concealed from investors that Spirit suffered from widespread and sustained quality failures,” and that “quality failures” occurred because the company was chasing profits, Supply Chain Dive reports. Spirit AeroSystems told the WSJ that it disagreed with Dean’s characterisation and that the company would defend itself in court. Dean’s attorney, Brian Knowles, told The Seattle Times that he did not want to speculate on the nature of his client’s death but stressed the importance of whistleblowers.