Casino Billionaire and Philanthropist Elaine Wynn’s death was shared by a publicist for the Elaine Wynn Foundation.

The statement by a publicist for the Elaine Wynn Foundation read: "Elaine Wynn was more than a businesswoman or philanthropist; she was a force of nature—a curator of dreams in a city built on aspirations."

In 1963, she married Steve Wynn and the couple co-founded Wynn Resorts. The facebook page for Wynn Las Vegas shared a tribute to Elaine and wrote: “We are all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Elaine Wynn, and send our condolences to her daughters, grandchildren, and her many close friends.

“As co-founder and one of the largest shareholders of Wynn Resorts, she helped to create and grow the company to become the most esteemed luxury resort in the world. Her many talents and special touches are indelibly imprinted on the company and still evident throughout our resorts.

“Elaine cared deeply about the employees of our resorts. The current and former employees who worked alongside her to create Wynn and Encore Last Vegas cherish the many fond memories they have of her, especially of when they opened Wynn Las Vegas with her 20 years ago this month.

“She was a tireless advocate for Las Vegas, for children and their education, and for the arts. We’re grateful that the enduring sense of philanthropy she instilled in our company continues to this day.”

Cedric Crear paid tribute to Elaine Wynn on Instagram and wrote: “Keiba and I are very saddened to hear of the passing of Elaine Wynn, someone who has been a part of my life since the 6th grade.

“I am very blessed to have recently worked with her as Councilman to bring the Las Vegas Museum of Art into Symphony Park. This will be a very fitting tribute to her wonderful legacy she leaves behind in Las Vegas.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to my old friends, her beautiful daughters Kevyn and Gillian, as well as the Wynn and Pascal families.

“God Speed Mrs. Wynn and thank you for everything.”

How much was Elaine Wynn worth?

According to Forbes, Elaine Wynn had a net worth of $1.9 billion. In 2016, Forbes reported that Elaine Wynn bought Francis Bacon’s “Three Studies of Lucian Freud” triptych and wrote: “Much to her delight, she won the auction with a bid of $142.4 million after commission. At the time, it was the highest price ever paid for a work of art at auction -- a sum so staggering it could even bust a billionaire’s budget. “I had buyer’s remorse,” Wynn admits. “But only for 30 minutes.”