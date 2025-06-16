Elijah Blue Allman, the son of Cher and the late Gregg Allman was rushed to hospital after a drug overdose.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman has been rushed to hospital following a drugs overdose. TMZ reported that “We're told he's still in the hospital and receiving the best care possible ... and, he's very lucky to have survived.

“Our sources say, just like any mother, Cher's only concern right now is for her son's well-being, and she's doing everything she can to get him the help he needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the news of Elijha Blue Allman’s drugs overdose, his estranged wife Marieangela King Allman gave a statement to People magazine in which she said: “While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past, one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves.”

She went on to say that "Like many, he continues to confront his inner struggles — but it is important to recognize that he does so from a place of strength, not defeat.

Singer and actress Cher, her daughter Chastity Bono (Chaz Bono) and son Elijah Blue Allman pose for a photo session in June 1981 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

"Despite the assumptions that often color how his journey is portrayed, the reality is that Elijah remains grounded, focused and deeply committed to living with integrity and purpose.

"I want to state, without hesitation, that I will always root for him," and also said:. "My support is steadfast and comes from a place of deep respect for the person he is and the resilience he continues to show."Who

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September 2024, NationalWorld reported that Cher’s request for a temporary conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman was turned down. The star had filed for the order last year because of her son’s alleged mental health issues and substance abuse, but her petition was denied by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica A Uzcategui.

Elijah Blue Allman’s mother Cher had tried to argue that the payments her son was receiving from the trust of his late father, rock musician Gregg Allman, were putting him in danger because of his issues with substance abuse and struggles with mental health. Although Allman’s attorneys acknowledged his previous issues, they argued that he is now getting treatment, and is reconciling with his previously estranged wife.

Who was Elijah Blue Allman’s dad Gregg Allman, when did he die?

Gregg Alman was an American singer and songwriter who died in 2017 after treatment for liver cancer. He was married to Cher from 1975 until 1979 and they briefly separated after their wedding and the birth of their son Elijah Blue Allman in 1976.