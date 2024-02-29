Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hairy Biker star Dave Myers has sadly passed away at age 66 after a two year battle with cancer. In May 2022, the TV chef was revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

His fellow motorcycle-riding chef partner Si King announced the news of Dave’s passing in a statement on the Hairy Bikers official X account.

Si King wrote: I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media following the tragic news. ITV show This Morning shared a post on Instagram and Bake Off star Paul Hollywood said he was gutted when he heard the news.

Who was Dave Myers married to?

Dave Myers married Liliana Orzac in 2011 after meeting her whilst filming the Romanian trip of Hairy Bikers for the BBC. She reportedly has a fashion company and is a fashion designer. The couple didn’t have any children of their own but Liliana did have two children from a previous relationship who were close to Dave.

Speaking to Good to Know in 2021 Dave spoke about his wedding. He said: “I didn’t propose – she’s still waiting! There was all this kerfuffle about papers so we talked about it and decided we should get married to secure the relationship.

“We were dead sure it was right and her mum and dad were coming over so we did it. We did end up having 400 people there. It was an epic. It was off the cuff, it just grew.”