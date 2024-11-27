TV chef Jamie Oliver took to Instagram to pay tribute to his wife Jools on the occasion of her 50th birthday.

Jamie Oliver’s message on Instagram read: Slay queen !! Happy 50th birthday my darling @joolsolvier 50 !!! I can’t believe it ❤️ Where has the time gone? What a journey we have had together my goodness !! You still look young and beautiful babe, I love you so much🕺Thank you for being the most incredible wife, best friend, you’re the most wonderful bonkers, fun, hilarious, iconic, weird and wonderful human I’ve ever met ❤️ your the most incredible mum thank you for being you. I hope you have the best birthday day and week ever. Here's to the next 50 years.!!! Jox x x x x x”

Jamie Oliver took to Instagram to pay tribute to his wife Jools on her 50th birthday. Photo: Getty Images for Disney | Getty Images for Disney

Following his birthday message to Jools, many celebrities have also shared messages too. This Morning star Cat Deeley wrote: “Coolest of the cool!” followed by a red heart emoji, whilst TV presenter Ben Fogle said: “Happy 50th.” One fan wrote: “I love the way you two LOVE! I just celebrated 38 yesterday! So cheers! 🥂 What did the birthday girl have for dinner?” whilst another said: Jools is so beautiful and seems like the coolest person. What cake are you making her @jamieoliver 🎂👏”

How long have Jamie and Jools Oliver been married?

Jamie and Jools wed in 2000 and have been married for nearly 25 years. The couple had been dating for eight years when they wed at All Saints Church in Rickling Essex. Jools wore a strapless Neil Cunningham bridal gown and accessorised with Jimmy Choo heels.

As for Jamie Oliver’s wedding outfit, he opted for a pale blue Paul Smith suit.

Have Jamie and Jools Oliver renewed their wedding vows?

Yes and more than once! The couple celebrated their 24th anniversary this year by having a Las Vegas ceremony, with of course an Elvis impersonator. For the occasion, Jools chose jeans and cowboy boots whilst Jamie chose a grey suit.

The year before, the couple, along with their five children, renewed their wedding vows in the Maldives.

How many children do Jamie and Jools Olvier have and how old are they?

The couple are parents to five children, Poppy Honey, 21, Daisy Boo, 20, Petal Blossom, 15, Buddy Bear, 13, and seven-year-old River Rocket.

Where do Jamie and Jools Oliver live?

The couple used to live in London but they now live in Essex. Jamie previously told ES magazine that "Home is a little village in Essex called Finchingfield. It's a beautiful little place and somewhere I used to take Jools for dates when we were younger.

"Before that [home] was London for 25 years. After Covid, we decided to sort of make the jump."

Jamie Oliver reportedly has a fortune of around $200 million.