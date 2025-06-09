Park Jun-hwi and Woo Jin-young have been forced to withdraw from performances in a musical.

When it comes to K-drama, in recent months it has focused on Kim Soo Hyun and his future was looking uncertain following reports that he was linked to the late actress Kim Sae-ron. Sae-ron’s aunt publicly accused Soo Hyun of dating the late actress when she was just 15 years old, while he was 27. The alleged relationship lasted for six years, from 2015 to 2021.

His agent Gold Medallist released a statement, denying the allegations, the statement read: “The claims made by Garosero Research Institute regarding actor Kim Soo Hyun through their YouTube broadcast are clearly false.

“Garosero Research Institute made claims that our agency and actor Kim Soo Hyun colluded with YouTuber Jinho Lee to harass the late actress Kim Sae Ron, and made many malicious claims against our agency and actor Kim Soo Hyun, such as claims that the late actress Kim Sae Ron dated actor Kim Soo Hyun since she was 15, claims that the agency's response at the time of the late actress Kim Sae Ron's drunk driving accident was unfair, and claims that our agency's manager was close with YouTuber Jinho Lee.

“However, all of these are false claims that we absolutely cannot tolerate, and our agency plans to consider the strongest possible legal action against Garosero Research Institute's spread of false information."

However, attention has now been diverted from Kim Soo Hyun and is now focused on Park Jun-hwi and Woo Jin-Young.

Both Park Jun-hwi and Woo Jin-young have withdrawn from performances in 'Bare: A Pop Opera,’ Park Jun-hwi also stepped down from 'Nijinsky. The production company of the musical shared the news on June 5 and said: "Actors Park Jun-hwi, playing the role of Peter, and WOOJIN, playing the role of Tanya, have withdrawn from the performance due to personal reasons.”

The statement also read: “We sincerely apologize to all the audience members for the inconvenience caused by the cast changes. Those wishing to cancel or receive refunds due to these changes may do so without any cancellation fees.”Park Jun-hwi and Woo Jin-young were reportedly replaced by Kang Byung-hoon and Park Do-yeon.

AllKPop reported that “Their withdrawal was immediately after a series of photos were posted on Park Jun Hwi's Instagram showing evidence of adultery. The images included one showing Park Jun Hwi in his underwear and Woo Jin Young bowing their heads. The other photos showed affectionate messages between the two.”

SPOTV reported that the image was first posted on Park's own Instagram handle but this was said to have been deleted shortly after. The Hindustan Times reported that “Park was engaged to his girlfriend, and fans speculated that she was the one who exposed their affair on his Instagram.

“According to the publication, one person wrote, “From the photos, it looks like the fiancé caught them red-handed and took the photos and posted them.” Another said, “The fiancé is smart posting the photos on the guy's public account.” One commented, “Wow, the first photo totally looks like it's from a cheating scene…” Another noticed, “He's only wearing underwear in that photo? Wow…”

At the time of writing, neither Park Jun-hwi and Woo Jin-young have addressed any of the allegations. When it comes to musicals, Park Jun-hwi has appeared in Secrety Greatly and productions such as The Goddess and Fire Sonata. His Instagram account is currently deactivated.