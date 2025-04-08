Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kim Ji Soo is currently appearing in the Filipino reality show 'Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition.'

For those of you who are not familiar with Kim Ji Soo, he is an actor who is currently appearing in the Filipino reality show 'Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition.’ In 2021, the actor was accused of incidents relating to his school years which included claims of bullying.

Kim Ji Soo addressed these allegations in an article by the site Sports Chosun and said: “I’ve been able to clear up misunderstandings with the friends involved. We talked and reconciled, and I am now focused on moving forward with my life and career.”

Kim Ji Soo went on to say that "Many rumors have become public knowledge and established facts because of things I didn't do. All sexual assault allegations were false, and even an apology was received.” Reflecting on his projects, he shared, "I am truly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here. The support from my Filipino fans has been overwhelming, and there is so much more I want to accomplish."

What’s the connection between Kim Ji Soo and Kim Soo Hyun?

Whilst appearing in Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition, Kim Ji Soo was asked if he had ever met Kim Soo Hyun and said: “Not really. I’ve never met him personally.”

According to the website AllKPop, “Kim’s response sparked immediate discussion online. Some fans of Kim Soo Hyun criticized the comment as distancing or dismissive, while others defended it as a straightforward and honest answer. The controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun has extended public scrutiny to his known acquaintances in the entertainment industry.

What is the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun?

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun relates to allegations that he was involved with the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. His agency Gold Medalist has refuted these allegations. He appeared in a press conference about the matter on March 31 and was seen crying.