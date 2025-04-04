Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several celebrities have taken steps to distance themselves from Kim Soo Hyun on social media amid growing public backlash following his ongoing scandal linked to the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Boyhood actor Im Si-wan and See You in My 19th Life star Ahn Bo Hyun have both unfollowed the Queen of Tears star on Instagram. ​

Si-wan, also known for his role in Squid Game, initially faced pressure from fans to sever online ties with Soo Hyun. Subsequently, he reduced his following list to include only his agency, Plum A&C.

Similarly, Bo Hyun, recognised for his performances in dramas like "Military Prosecutor Doberman," unfollowed all accounts on Instagram, including Soo Hyun. His following count dropped from over 120 to zero, as confirmed by the platform Socialblade.

Additionally, actress Seol In Ah known for her role in Business Proposal, who was signed to Kim Soo Hyun's agency Gold Medalist, unfollowed everyone on Instagram shortly after the controversy emerged.

Soo Hyun, 37, has been embroiled in a controversy after being accused of having dated Sae-ron while she was still a minor, and his agency is alleged to have attempted to extort money from her following her DUI incident. These claims intensified after Sae-ron’s death on February 16, also his birthday, triggering public backlash.

Im Si-wan | ImaZins via Getty Images

Soo Hyun addressed the allegations during an emotional press conference on March 31 where he broke down and cried, denying any wrongdoing. Many speculated that the event was not only a public rebuttal to accusations but also a strategic move to help stabilise his agency’s crumbling image and financial standing.

In his statement, the actor reflected on the timing of his response: “I wondered how things might have been if I held a press conference at the beginning of it all to clarify everything. Then, I would not have caused so much suffering to the fans who love and support me and the staff at my management company who worked so hard leading up to this conference.”

The scandal has already cost Soo Hyun more than 20 endorsement deals, with brands pulling advertisements and cancelling scheduled appearances. While most companies have reportedly avoided imposing penalty fees, the combination of refunds, lost business opportunities, and mounting operational costs has left the agency in financial disarray.

Amid the fallout, attention has turned to Knockoff, Kim’s highly anticipated drama series for Disney+. While initially scheduled for release this year, the series is now missing from the platform’s public calendar. Complaints filed by viewers to Disney+ have reportedly been met with the same response: “No public schedule.”