Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

K-pop star and actress Sulli was found dead at the age of 25 in 2019.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of the late actress Sulli are demanding answers on intimate scenes in the movie Real in 2017, which starred both Sulli and Kim Soo Hyun. Soompi has reported that Sulli’s family “has requested a statement and clarification regarding the actress’s explicit scenes in the 2017 film “Real” from co-star and lead actor Kim Soo Hyun, as well as Lee Sa Rang (real name: Lee Ro Be), who served as both the film’s director and co-founder of Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLDMEDALIST.”

The statement from Sulli’s family read: “Hello, this is Sulli’s family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before we begin, we ask for your understanding as this statement may be somewhat disorganized.

“First, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late Kim Sae Ron.

“Over the past six years, we have endured immense grief and sorrow, but we have also been deeply grateful for the support and kindness extended to us by many people.

“It is for this reason that we could not turn a blind eye to the tragic passing of Kim Sae Ron as if it were unrelated to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family.

Family of late K-pop star and actress Sulli demand answers on intimate scenes with Kim Soo Hyun. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Back in 2019, during Sulli’s funeral, we heard concerning information regarding the filming of the 2017 film “Real,” particularly about the bedroom scene. Because this matter was not widely known at the time, we also could not verify the exact facts, but we learned that a body double did exist and was present on set, despite claims that the body double was ill and couldn’t attend.

“As the person directly involved is no longer with us, confirming the truth is difficult. However, we still hope that Kim Soo Hyun and director Lee Sa Rang (Lee Ro Be) will clarify the following matters:

“1. During Sulli’s funeral, we heard from staff and actors that her bedroom scene with Kim Soo Hyun was originally not as detailed in the script. We would like to hear Kim Soo Hyun’s position on this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“2. To our knowledge, there was a body double available for Sulli’s nude scene, and the body double was present on set. Why was the body double not used? Why was Sulli persuaded and thus, pressured into filming the bedroom and nude scene herself?

“3. Initially, it was stated that the body double was absent due to illness. However, multiple testimonies from funeral attendees indicated that the body double was actually present on set. Is this true?

“Beyond these [three matters,] we also heard various other accounts during the funeral. However, we are only asking these three questions based on facts. We urge you to respond actively.

“Once again, we offer our deepest condolences to Kim Sae Ron and her family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, has said: “We are currently in the process of verifying the facts.”

Sulli, actress, singer and former K-pop band member, was found dead by her manager at her home in Seongnam, South Korea. The 25 year old had failed to answer phone calls, so her manager went to check on her at her home where she discovered Sulli’s body.

According to the Associated Press, Kim Seong-tae, an official from the Seongnam Sujeong Police Department said at the time that “The investigation is ongoing and we won’t make presumptions about the cause of death.” According to reports, there was no sign of intrusion and there was also no suicide note.

The New York Times reported at the time of Sulli’s death that “Sulli was known for being relatively candid in an industry that often rewarded glossy conformity, said Jeff Benjamin, the K-pop columnist at Billboard. “She really was an outspoken star in an industry that probably would have rather had her stay quiet,” he said.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sulli became an actress in 2015 after quitting as a member of K-pop group f(x). The group consists of Victoria, Amber, Luna and Krystal and of course Sulli before she decided to leave it.

The BBC reported at the time of Sulli’s death that “Some believe the artist, whose real name is Choi Jin-ri, suspended her K-pop work after struggling with the abuse she got online.

“Police have said they believe Sulli may have taken her own life but are investigating all possibilities.

Did Sulli work with Kim Soo Hyun?

Yes. Sulli worked with Kim Soo Hyun in the 2017 film Real. India Times has reported that “As the film's release approached, the public's interest in the movie's plot and the on-screen chemistry between Sulli and Kim Soo Hyun grew. However, the film ultimately received mixed reviews, with most criticising Sulli’s intimate scenes, as well as her intimate scenes with Kim Soo Hyun , was leaked online, spreading rapidly across websites and social media platforms.”