A popular TikTok content creator known online as Conspiracy Tarot has been fatally shot by her boyfriend.

With 125,000 followers, Ashlee McPeak went by TikTok name Ashlee Summer. The 34-year-old was reportedly killed while her 10-year-old daughter, April Rayne McPeak, hid in a bedroom and made a desperate call to 911.

According to Vermilion Police, they were called to the home in Vermilion, Ohio, for an armed man threatening the woman at 1.46am on Thursday (July 10), during a domestic violence incident.

When officers arrived, they said Bryan Hall, 35, shot the woman twice and then put the weapon to his head, but pulled away at the last second. Officers immediately rendered first aid to the victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hall was taken into custody and placed under arrest for aggravated murder.

Christine Watts, a family friend, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support April and the McPeak family through the aftermath of what she described as “a horrific tragedy that no one should ever have to go through, especially a 10-year-old child.”

Her death comes three days after she posted a final video on TikTok on July 7, with a caption read: “Unpopular opinion but while I think everyone deserves to be happy, I also think it’s the individuals job to create the conditions in their life to allow for their happiness. Your happiness is no one else’s responsibility and you are not OWED happiness.”

@ashleesummer0 you also can’t expect to be happy every single moment of every day. that is unrealistic and unreasonable. you’re setting yourself up for failure if you don’t allow other emotions to be a part of your reality. ♬ July - Hozier

Her sister, Emily commented under the same video, clarifying that April did not witness her mum’s death. She wrote: “Hi everyone, I'm Ashlee's youngest sister, Emily. Ashlee's daughter did not see what happened to her mom, so please don't spread that information. My niece is safe & she's taking it the best she can. My parents, other sister, & I are extremely devastated & are taking it one day at a time. Thank you everyone for the nice thoughts.”

According to the fundraiser description, “April Rayne McPeak had to run for her life and hide with her mother from an abusive boyfriend who was threatening to kill them both and ultimately shot and killed her mother. April is the one who called for help.” The statement adds that the little girl is now surrounded by family and friends “full of love and support,” but faces a long road ahead.

The campaign is seeking support for funeral costs, therapy, relocation, and April’s future education. “Ashlee and April loved to go on adventures together and we want to make sure that April still has those opportunities,” the description reads.

As of July 17, more than $39,000 has been raised of the $50,000 target, with over 830 donations made in just a few days, according to the GoFundMe page.

@riotaddams Ashlee I will always remember you. May you rest in peace and your daughter be protected as you watch over her. ♬ original sound - Riot Addams

Tributes have poured in across social media, including from fellow TikTok creator Riot Addams. He said: “Ashley was fatally shot by her boyfriend while her 10-year-old daughter hid in the bedroom on the phone with 911. The man in question threatened to unalive Ashley and her child, and Ashley lost her life protecting her daughter,” Riot said.

“I knew Ashley from TikTok. I've cried so much today that I have a horrible headache, but Ashley lost her life leaving April behind,” the tribute continued. “Ashley was one of the first content creators to follow me back when I was like under 10k. We would kiki once in a while, gossip about the drama on TikTok. I'd pop into her lives while she was doing tarot readings once in a while and flick her shit. She was the definition of an Aries, and I think that's why we got along so well. It really feels like I lost a sister.”

Her followers have also left tributes on her final post. One commented: “RIP lady, regardless of anything, you did not deserve to become a statistic of male violence.” One user wrote: “Another woman taken far too early because of a man’s rage.”