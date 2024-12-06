A footballing legend died after hitting his head while leaving a taxi following a night out drinking, an inquest concluded.

The incident occurred on September 6, 2023, after Shaw had spent the evening at the Jam House in Birmingham city center. Around 1.30 am, friends helped him into a taxi, but as he exited near his home, he fell and hit his head. A neighbour discovered him collapsed in the street and immediately called for an ambulance.

Shaw was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, but despite medical intervention, his condition worsened. He succumbed to his injuries 10 days later, on September 16, surrounded by his family.

Aston Villa legend Gary Shaw died aged 63. | Getty Images

Coroner Louise Hunt determined that Shaw's death was accidental. A medical statement revealed he had suffered an “extensive and diffused head injury,” which was deemed inoperable. A CT scan performed on September 9 showed significant brain deterioration. The doctor also noted that Shaw’s hypertension and an alcohol level of 221mg per 100ml were contributing factors.

Shaw, a celebrated Villa academy graduate, was instrumental in the club's historic 1982 European Cup victory, scoring three goals en route to the final against Bayern Munich. He also played a key role in the team’s First Division title triumph in 1981, netting 18 goals that season and earning the PFA Young Player of the Year award with a 20-goal tally.

In total, Shaw scored 79 goals in 213 appearances for Aston Villa, cementing his status as one of the greatest forwards in the club’s 150-year history. After leaving Villa, he played for Blackpool, Walsall, Kilmarnock, and Shrewsbury Town.

Though Shaw never earned a senior England cap, he represented the U21 side seven times, scoring twice.