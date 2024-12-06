Past and present Manchester United players are mourning the death of the club’s receptionist - who they have described as a “legend”.

A familiar face to anyone who walked through the door at Old Trafford, Kath Phipps had worked for Manchester United for 55 years. Now, the club has confirmed that the beloved receptionist has died at the age of 85.

When news of her death broke, tributes have poured in from Man United legends, current players and fans, showing just how adored Kath was. Starting out as a switchboard operator in 1968, Kath spent her early days rubbing shoulders with the likes of Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best and Sir Matt Busby. Signed autographs that were being sent to fans went through her - and according to the club she forged strong friendships with everyone around her.

She was so important to the club and its players that she has featured in both The Class Of 92, a documentary dedicated to Man United’s journey to winning the treble in 1999, and even appearing in David Beckham’s Netflix documentary last year.

Receptionist Kath Phipps was universally adored at Manchester United. | Manchester United via Getty Images

Writing on Instagram, Beckham said: “The first and last face I would always see was Kath sat at reception at Old Trafford waiting to give me my tickets for the game, she was the heartbeat of Manchester United, everyone knew who Kath was and everyone adored her.

“I moved up to Manchester at 15 and Kath made a promise to my mum and dad. 'I'll look after your boy for you don't you worry' - and from that first day till the last day I spent with her that's exactly what she did. Old Trafford will never be the same without your smile as we walk through those doors.”

Wayne Rooney described her as “the heart and soul” of Man United, adding: “Everything the club is about - a legend who will be greatly missed. Thanks for the memories Kathy.”

Scott McTominay, who left Man United last summer to join Serie A side Napoli, said: “You were loved and adored by everybody Kath. You made me smile each and every time I saw you and could brighten up any room you walked into. Rest in peace.”

Current Man United player Diogo Dalot added: “You’ve seen it all - you truly represented everything Man United is about. Rest in peace Kath, we love you.”

When Kath’s husband Richard died, Sir Alex Ferguson took his entire squad along to the funeral to stand in solidarity with Kath. During the Covid-19 pandemic, players and staff repeatedly visited her to ensure she had company.

Details about her funeral have not yet been made public knowledge, and given how her passing is so raw plans may not yet have been made. It is almost certain that her funeral will be held somewhere in Manchester, with her hearse passing Old Trafford en route to her final resting place.

As for who might attend, it’s clear Kath was universally adored at Man United. Former players like David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville will likely all wish to attend, and it’s fair to assume that like her late husband’s funeral, Ruben Amorim’s entire squad will be there to pay their respects.