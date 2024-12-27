Atlanta rapper OG Maco dies aged 32 two weeks after being shot in the head

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

27th Dec 2024, 6:08pm
OG Maco, the Atlanta rapper best known for his viral 2014 hit “U Guessed It” has died aged 32, two weeks after being shot.

He had been in hospital since December 12 after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Sources told gossip outlet TMZ that his condition worsened while in a coma, and he was unable to be revived. Doctors reportedly struggled to obtain a proper brain scan to flush out toxins in his system, which contributed to complications.

Maco was rushed to hospital after police received an emergency call from a neighbour reporting a gunshot. Police later recovered a firearm near the scene. Despite initial false reports of his death on social media, Maco’s family and medical team continued to hope for his recovery.

OG Maco, the Atlanta rapper best known for his viral 2014 hit "U Guessed It" has died aged 32, two weeks after being shot.

A key figure in the Atlanta rap scene, OG Maco rose to fame with "U Guessed It," a track that became a viral sensation and cemented the hitmaking factor for QC Records. His spot on the 2015 XXL Freshman list alongside artists like Vince Staples and K Camp marked him as one of hip hop’s rising stars.

However, Maco’s career faced significant challenges due to medical issues, including a battle with a flesh-eating disease. Maco’s family flew in from out of town to be by his side during his final days. Sources say they are “shaken up over the loss”.

