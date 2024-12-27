Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dulce La Cantante had been admitted to hospital in early December for lung problems.

After being admitted to hospital in early December for lung problems, Mexican singer and TV star Dulce La Cantante reportedly underwent pleuropulmonary decortication surgery. According to Mesotheliomia.com, "Pleurectomy and decortication (P/D) is a surgery that treats pleural mesothelioma. Pleurectomy removes the lining around the lung (the pleura). Decortication removes tumours or fibrous tissue from the surface of the lung. P/D is considered a lung-sparing surgery because it preserves the lung.”

A statement confirming Dulce La Cantante’s death was shared on her Instagram and Facebook pages and it read: ”It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of our beloved singer, Dulce. 🕊️

“We appreciate your support and respect towards the family in these difficult times. 🙏🏼”

Following the statement, many fans and artists paid tribute to her. Artist Aranza wrote: “I am deeply sorry for your departure my dear Dulce la Cantante. Thank you for your wonderful voice. And for all those songs that are part of our history. I know now that your body no longer hurts and that your spirit is resting in peace.”

Dulce’s sister Isabel Noeggerath paid tribute to her on Facebook and wrote: “Sister you’re already with our mom in heaven singing to her, I’m going to miss you rest in peace, I love you.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that “Dulce, one of Mexico’s famed female voices in the 1980s, made appearances on popular local TV shows and at international festivals and most recently starred in the Netflix reality show “Siempre Reinas.” She hailed from Matamoros, a city in the northern state of Tamaulipas and launched her career in Monterrey before moving to Mexico City.”

A mass for Dulce La Cantante whose real name was Mrs. Bertha Elisa Noeggerath Caárdenas, is taking place today (Friday December 27). The message on Instagram read: “Dear friends, family, and media.

“It is with deep sorrow that we gather to say goodbye to our dear Dulce, a woman who left an indelible mark on all of our hearts.

“A mass will be held in her honor and to ask for her eternal rest:

“Date: Friday, December 27

“Time: 6:00pm

Location: Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City.

“We invite you to join us in paying tribute to her memory and praying for her soul. Her memory will always live in our hearts.

“With love and gratitude,

Families: Noeggerath Cárdenas, Mírcoli Noeggerath, González & Mírcoli.”