Simran Singh reportedly died by suicide at the age of 25 and was discovered at her home.

According to The Telegraph India, “Simran Singh, a popular social media influencer and radio jockey from Jammu and Kashmir, died by suicide on Wednesday evening in her rented apartment in Gurugram, Haryan.”

Simran Singh, who had 716K followers on Instagram, last posted on the platform on December 16. She shared a video of herself dancing in a dress on the beach and captioned the video: “Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach.”

The Telegraph India also reported that” According to media reports, Simran had been struggling with personal issues for some time. Following a written complaint from the bereaved family, her post-mortem was conducted on Thursday morning. Her body was later handed over to her family.”

Many fans have paid tribute to Simran Singh on Facebook and one wrote: “So sad. Rest in peace,” whilst another said: “I just can’t believe she is no more.” Another fan wrote: “Rest in peace beautiful young lady,” whilst another said: “Heartfelt condolences to her family.”

Simran Singh reportedly was 21 years old when she started working at Radio Mirchi and was known as ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’ (Heartbeat of Jammu) by her fans. Simran Singh liked to travel and had shown a video of herself parasailing in Thailand and skydiving in Dubai.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.