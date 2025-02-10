Australian influencer Lil Golo breaks neck after collapsing during 1,000-strip duct tape stunt
Lil Golo, known for his distinctive mohawk and ‘unique’ stunts, collapsed to the ground soon after trying to complete the stunt, which he failed to complete the first time.
In a video shared with his 247,000 Instagram followers, Lil Golo sets out to test the limits of duct tape, declaring, “Let’s see how much duct tape it takes to stop me.”
He starts by running through a single strip with ease, then ups the challenge to 10 layers, then 100. Running low on supplies, he spends an additional AUD$400 (£200) on more duct tape, ultimately deciding, “I was gonna do 500, but let’s go straight to 1,000.”
On his first attempt at 1,000 layers, he fails to break through. On the second try, he hits the duct tape at full force, his neck snapping backward upon impact before collapsing to the ground. He appears to suffer a seizure as people rush to his aid.
An ambulance is called, and upon regaining consciousness, Lil Golo says: “I don’t remember what happened.” Later, he shared footage of himself in a neck brace, though the full extent of his injuries remains unclear. He however appeared to have full movement in his hands and legs.
In a follow-up Instagram post from the hospital, he wrote: “Im bouta drop the dumbest video I’ve ever done after they release me from here I think im gonna retire lil golo stunt arc after this one ‼️ sorry for scaring everyone who was there today im alive dw love you all.”