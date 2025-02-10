An Australian media personality was rushed to the hospital after attempting to run through 1,000 strips of duct tape.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lil Golo, known for his distinctive mohawk and ‘unique’ stunts, collapsed to the ground soon after trying to complete the stunt, which he failed to complete the first time.

In a video shared with his 247,000 Instagram followers, Lil Golo sets out to test the limits of duct tape, declaring, “Let’s see how much duct tape it takes to stop me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He starts by running through a single strip with ease, then ups the challenge to 10 layers, then 100. Running low on supplies, he spends an additional AUD$400 (£200) on more duct tape, ultimately deciding, “I was gonna do 500, but let’s go straight to 1,000.”

Australian influencer Lilgolo was rushed to the hospital after trying to break through 1,000 strips of duct tape | Lilgolo (Instagram)

On his first attempt at 1,000 layers, he fails to break through. On the second try, he hits the duct tape at full force, his neck snapping backward upon impact before collapsing to the ground. He appears to suffer a seizure as people rush to his aid.

Lil Golo appears to have broken his neck following the 1000 duct tape stunt | Lil Golo (instagram)

An ambulance is called, and upon regaining consciousness, Lil Golo says: “I don’t remember what happened.” Later, he shared footage of himself in a neck brace, though the full extent of his injuries remains unclear. He however appeared to have full movement in his hands and legs.

In a follow-up Instagram post from the hospital, he wrote: “Im bouta drop the dumbest video I’ve ever done after they release me from here I think im gonna retire lil golo stunt arc after this one ‼️ sorry for scaring everyone who was there today im alive dw love you all.”