Australian snowboarder Luke 'The Dingo' Trembath has suddenly passed away at 38

The action sports world is in shock after the tragic and sudden passing of Australian snowboarder Luke ‘The Dingo’ Trembath.

Luke ‘The Dingo’ Trembath was only nine years old when he started snowboarding, he was nationally recognised at eleven and when he was thirteen years old, he began travelling with Team Australia. Luke turned professional at seventeen and co-founded a snowboard glove brand called Grenade Gloves.

Originally from Mount Martha, a suburb on the Mornington Peninsula in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Luke ‘The Dingo’ Trembath moved to the U.S. and settled in Mammoth Lakes in California and previously lived in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. In 2020, he revealed that “ “My mum quit everything and moved to the states with me so I could train with the U.S team.”

Alongside two-time Olympic silver medallist snowboarder Danny Kass, he starred in five seasons of the Fuel TV series, entitled, The Adventures of Danny and the Dingo. In 2018, ten years after appearing in the Fuel TV series, he co-founded Find Your Grind. The company’s mission, per their website, is “to provide every student with the tools and confidence to be Future Ready in this ever-changing modern world.”

Luke ‘The Dingo’ Trembath and Danny Kass went on to co-host Monster Energy’s UNLEASHED podcast with former UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer. Earlier this month, they recorded their latest episode live at the 2025 X Games in Aspen.

Transfer Snowboard magazine paid tribute to Luke on Instagram and wrote: “Tragic 💔 Luke Trembath, The Dingo - one of a kind. A voice, a presence, a heartbeat of snowboarding culture. Loud, fearless, and unapologetically himself. Gone too soon but never forgotten. Ride on, mate. 🖤.”

In response to their post, fans and former colleagues left their own tributes and one wrote: “First met Dingo around 2001/2002 at Perisher for Planet X games. Warm hearted, funny, and welcoming to me as a foreigner in his hometown. Loved watching him rise to the top with Danny and Grenade and continuing along his path. Condolences to the family and friends 💔 The Dingo will be greatly missed.”