Barry Keoghan has taken to social media to ask fans to “Please be respectful" following spit from Sabrina Carpenter.

The Irish actor, 32, has deactivated his Instagram account following the online hatred he has received following rumoured split with pop star Sabrina Carpenter. Earlier this month a source told People: “They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break.”

Barry Keoghan has taken to X to share a statement asking for respect following the couple's split. He wrote: “My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to. I have to respond now because it's getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed

“Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine. Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for.”

The actor added: “Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy (his son). I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. [Barry Keoghan has a two-year-old son from a previous relationship.]

“I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what. I need you to remember he has to read all of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all. Thank u x.”

Who is Breckie Hill?

TikTok star Breckie Hill has broken her silence following rumours Barry Keoghan cheated on Sabrina Carpenter with the social media influencer. According to Breckie, the rumours that she and the Saltburn actor had a romantic dinner while Sabrina was wrapping up her tour in Los Angeles were completely false.

