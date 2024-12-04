A-listers Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan has reportedly split after a year-long romance.

The 25-year-old Espresso singer first shacked up with the Saltburn actor, 32, last December. Carpenter and Keoghan were spotted grabbing dinner at the time, which initially sparked rumours of a romance between the two. Since then, the pair have hit red carpets together, including at the Met Gala in May, as well as Keoghan having a starring role in the music video for Carpenter’s song ‘Please, Please, Please’.

People Magazine said that while representatives for the couple have not spoken about break-up rumours, a source close to the pair confirmed that they had decided to call it quits after a year. The source said: "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break.”

Actor Barry Keoghan and singer Sabrina Carpenter have reportedly decided to take a break from their year-long romance. | Getty Images

Irish actor Keoghan had risen to fame over the past few years, with his huge breakout role coming in the Emerald Fennel dark comedy-drama Saltburn in 2023, as well as picking up an Oscar nomination for his work in the 2022 Martin McDonagh film The Banshees Of Inisherin, which he starred in alongside Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Carpenter has also seen huge success this year, after releasing arguably the song of the summer, ‘Espresso’. She has since followed up with hits such as ‘Taste’, ‘Please, Please, Please’ and ‘Bed Chem’. Her sixth studio album ‘Short N’ Sweet’, released in August, proved to be her breakout hit, reaching number one in the US, the UK, Australia, France and 14 other countries.

Carpenter’s huge success in 2024 has seen her land her own Netflix Christmas special, ‘A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter’, which will release on Friday, December 6. The highly-anticipated festive variety special with feature musical performance as well as skits, with stars such as Shania Twain, Chappell Roan and Cara Delevingne also set to appear.