Rumours have been rife over the past week over when the highly anticipated Spotify Wrapped will be out - but will it be today?

Spotify has been very tight lipped about Wrapped 2024, but it recently released a teaser. It posted a teaser video on X, formerly Twitter. It wrote: “This year contained multitudes. So will your Wrapped. Coming Soon”.

Over the last couple of years the listening figures were released at 10am EST which is 3pm UK time. There have been rumours that the recaps will drop at 10am EST on 4 December, but that has not been confirmed.

One person posted on Reddit: “Previous years it's been the Wednesday after Thanksgiving IIRC, so the fourth this week.” In terms of the date, Spotify Wrapped does have a noticeable pattern once you dive into the history books and compare previous years.

Spotify has been fairly consistent when it comes to when it releases its annual Wrapped round-up. Since 2020, it has been released on a Wednesday either very late in November or early in December. For example, it arrived on Wednesday November 29 last year and on Wednesday November 30 in 2022. So it is highly like that it could be released today (Wednesday 4 December).

There are many artists that could feature in this year’s listening figures - but there are some that particularly stand out from this year. Sabrina Carpenter with ‘Espresso’, Taylor Swift with ‘Cruel Summer’ and Billie Eilish with ‘Birds Of A Feather’.

Benson Boone and Teddy Swims were also confirmed as leading the global Shazam chart with respective hits ‘Beautiful Things’ and ‘Lose Control’ so these two artists are likely to feature on user’s Wrapped this year. While Dua Lipa leads the inaugural year-end Shazam global radio spins chart with her summer hit ‘Houdini’ - another popular artists that is very likely to be featured.

The team over at Slingo decided to take information regarding how many playlist appearances artists appear on through Spotify’s analytical information to determine who they think will be the top 10 artists to appear on the majority of people’s Spotify Wrapped playlists at the end of the year.

Listed below are the top 10 predicted Spotify Wrapped 2024 artists

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (7,605) Benson Boone - Beautiful Things (6,376) Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather (6,122) Artemas - i like the way you kiss me (5,867) Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe! (5,620) Djo - End of Beginning (5,588) Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (5,026) Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby (4,836) Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (4,662) Post Malone - I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen) (4,463)