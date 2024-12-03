The release date of Spotify Wrapped 2024 is looming after the streaming service has issued teasers.

Over the last couple of years the listening figures were released at 10am EST which is 3pm UK time. There have been rumours that the recaps will drop at 10am EST on 4 December, but that has not been confirmed.

One person posted on Reddit: “Previous years it's been the Wednesday after Thanksgiving IIRC, so the fourth this week.” In terms of the date, Spotify Wrapped does have a noticeable pattern once you dive into the history books and compare previous years.

Spotify has been fairly consistent when it comes to when it releases its annual Wrapped round-up. Since 2020, it has been released on a Wednesday either very late in November or early in December. For example, it arrived on Wednesday November 29 last year and on Wednesday November 30 in 2022. So it is highly like that it could be released on Wednesday 4 December.

Spotify launched its first annual round-up campaign in 2015, according to HighTouch, but it was actually called Year In Music back then. Spotify Wrapped, with its current branding, did not actually start until the winter of 2016. The first round-up happened nine years ago, but it was eight years ago that the wrap-up was given the name we all recognise now.

Uproxx reports that Spotify Wrapped is for all users - whether they are free or premium. So if you don’t pay for the monthly subscription, you won’t miss out on the round-up.

Spotify has been very tight lipped about Wrapped 2024, but it recently released a teaser. It posted a teaser video on X, formerly Twitter. It wrote: “This year contained multitudes. So will your Wrapped. Coming Soon”.