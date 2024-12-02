Who will be on your list? | The Scotsman

A TikTok user has amassed over 1.3 million views after uploading a video on his theory of when Spotify Wrapped will be released this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JuSong is a small artist who uploads his music to Spotify.

He says that as part of the Spotify Wrapped package listeners receive a ‘personalised’ video message from their favourite artists as a thank you for streaming their music.

However, Spotify for Artists extended their deadline for these clips to be uploaded by 5 days, from November 15 to November 20 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has led avid Spotify users to predict that the release date will reflect this 5 day delay.

Last year it was released on the 30 November and in 2021 it was December 1.

By this logic, Spotify Wrapped is likely to drop on December 5.

This date was also spotted by eagle eyed users who visited Indonesia’s official Spotify account which said it would be released on this date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many Spotify critics were quick to blame this delay on recent downsizing, one user saying:

“I’m assuming Spotify thought they could use AI to replace all the people they laid off - they were wrong.”

Spotify let go around 1,500 employees last year, which accounted for 17% of its workforce. This was part of a broader effort to cut costs and improve its financial position.

The layoffs come as Spotify claimed to face rising operational costs and slower revenue growth​.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with the job cuts, Spotify has increasingly turned to artificial intelligence to enhance its platform. The company is investing in AI to streamline content recommendations, improve personalised playlists and optimise its podcast features.