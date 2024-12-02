Laufey: Who is Icelandic singer Laufey, what does she sing and how much is she worth

Laufey has been a rising talent throughout 2024

BBC Radio 1 has announced its Twelve Days of Christmas Live Lounge, featuring stars like Jorja Smith and Tom Grennan. Among them is Laufey, an emerging artist gaining attention for her modern take on jazz.

Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir, recognised by her stage name Laufey (pronounced “lay-vay”) is a gifted Icelandic singer-songwriter, record producer and multi-instrumentalist who has been captivating audiences worldwide. Blending elements of jazz, classical and contemporary pop, her unique sound and evocative lyrics have positioned her as one of the most innovative artists in the modern music scene. With an estimated net worth of $3 million, Laufey continues to grow her fan base and influence, making her addition to the BBC Live Lounge an exciting moment in her rising career.

And with 22.9 million monthly Spotify listeners she is certainly no hidden gem. Laufney has been working on her rise to fame from a young age, playing as part of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra at just 15.Following this she also made appearances on Iceland’s Got Talent and The Voice Iceland.She further solidified her reputation with her albums Everything I Know About Love and Bewitched, the latter featuring her hit single "From the Start." These releases have earned her a devoted fan base and critical acclaim for reviving interest in jazz among younger audiences.

Berklee College of Music graduate Laufey has cited inspirations ranging from Ella Fitzgerald to classical composers like Ravel. Her music often explores themes of love, nostalgia, and self-discovery, delivered with an intimate and dreamy style.

In addition to her studio success, Laufey is celebrated for her mesmerizing live performances. She has toured extensively, including her recent Bewitched: The Goddess Tour, which spans cities across Europe and North America. Laufey also engages with fans through social media, posting to her 7 million TikTok followers and 5.2 million on Instagram. There she shares her creative endeavors and upcoming music but also a more personal side including ‘a day in my life’ and outfit of the day checks.

With her inclusion in BBC Radio 1's Twelve Days of Christmas Live Lounge, Laufey’s distinctive sound and growing global presence mark her as an artist ready to leave a lasting impact on the music industry.