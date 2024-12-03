If you are tired of waiting around for your Spotify Wrapped and getting bored of the teasers - there is one website you can use to discover your listening figures right now.

Spotify is yet to confirm the release date for Wrapped 2024, but it has posted a teaser video on X, formerly Twitter. It wrote: “This year contained multitudes. So will your Wrapped. Coming Soon”.

The streaming service has been tight-lipped on its annual round-up. In recent years it has released the Wrapped round-up on a Wednesday, either late in November or early December. However with the teaser dropping on November 27, it suggests that the date could be switched up - unless we are still a full week away.

But if you are tired of waiting around there is a website you can use to found out your Wrapped figures right now. The website Stats For Spotify pulls data from your account to build a comprehensive bank of your listening data.

The website is not an official Spotify product and is not as interactive as Spotify’s Wrapped but it will give you a rundown of your listening figures. After logging in with your Spotify information, you’ll be posed with three options: Top tracks, top artists, and top genres.

By clicking top tracks you’ll be taken directly to a page which sets out your most listened-to songs over either a four-week, six-month, or 12-month period. Like the official chart, it will also show you which songs have moved up or down the rankings.

Top artists follow the same structure, though you can view it as a graph and compare your listens to other artists. Though the top genres section also filters results by time frame, it gives you a handy little bar chart so you can view exactly how addicted you are to one genre over another. The final feature is the recently played section which lists your most recent listens, how long you listened for, and when and what time you had your jam session.