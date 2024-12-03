Spotify has revealed the best way to ensure that your Wrapped 2024 arrives without any glitches.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years, the mass rollout of Spotify Wrapped has staggered for fans across different parts of the world due to technical glitches. The streaming platform is yet to confirm the release date but it has instead suggested the best way to ensure the notification pops on your phone right on time.

For those owning iPhones, head to Spotify on App Store and make sure the application is updated to its latest 8.9.94 version. Similary, Android users should also check whether their Spotify app is upgraded to the most recent 8.9.96.476 version.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts say that the process should be seamless as long as the application is being used at its latest version. They also suggest reinstalling Spotify or using it's desktop version.

Spotify has revealed the best way to ensure that your Wrapped 2024 arrives without any glitches. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The advice comes hours after the company dropped a Wrapped 2024 teaser video on X (formerly Twitter). It wrote: “This year contained multitudes. So will your Wrapped. Coming Soon”.

Over the last couple of years the listening figures were released at 10am EST which is 3pm UK time. There have been rumours that the recaps will drop at 10am EST on 4 December, but that has not been confirmed.

One person posted on Reddit: “Previous years it's been the Wednesday after Thanksgiving IIRC, so the fourth this week.” In terms of the date, Spotify Wrapped does have a noticeable pattern once you dive into the history books and compare previous years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spotify has been fairly consistent when it comes to when it releases its annual Wrapped round-up. Since 2020, it has been released on a Wednesday either very late in November or early in December. For example, it arrived on Wednesday November 29 last year and on Wednesday November 30 in 2022. So it is highly like that it could be released on Wednesday 4 December.