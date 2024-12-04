Users have been reporting that their Spotify Wrapped has been released - while others have said that something has gone wrong and theirs isn’t showing.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to share that they have finally received their Spotify Wrapped after a long wait. One user wrote “Spotify wrapped is out omg“ while another said its listening figures were not right.

The user posted on X: “My Spotify wrapped failed me…it’s collected my data for the past two months?? I just went and COUNTED and I listened to this is me trying over one hundred times and somehow it’s not on my top songs when one of the songs on there I’ve listened to it twice…“.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Users have been reporting that their Spotify Wrapped has been released - while others have said that something has gone wrong and theirs isn’t showing. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Meanwhile, many others have reported that they haven’t received their Spotify Wrapped. One person wrote: “So apparently spotify wrapped just dropped but I don't have it yet”. Another said: “Why is everyone but me getting their Spotify Wrapped”.

Spotify has been very tight lipped about Wrapped 2024, however rumours have been swirling that it would be released today (Wednesday 4 December). Over the last couple of years the listening figures were released at 10am EST which is 3pm UK time. So, there have been rumours that the recaps will drop at 10am EST on 4 December.

One person posted on Reddit: “Previous years it's been the Wednesday after Thanksgiving IIRC, so the fourth this week.” In terms of the date, Spotify Wrapped does have a noticeable pattern once you dive into the history books and compare previous years.

Spotify has been fairly consistent when it comes to when it releases its annual Wrapped round-up. Since 2020, it has been released on a Wednesday either very late in November or early in December. For example, it arrived on Wednesday November 29 last year and on Wednesday November 30 in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are many artists that are likely to feature in this year’s listening figures - but there are some that particularly stand out from this year. Sabrina Carpenter with ‘Espresso’, Taylor Swift with ‘Cruel Summer’ and Billie Eilish with ‘Birds Of A Feather’. Benson Boone and Teddy Swims were also confirmed as leading the global Shazam chart with respective hits ‘Beautiful Things’ and ‘Lose Control’ so these two artists are likely to feature on user’s Wrapped this year.