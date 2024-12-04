Has Spotify Wrapped 2024 come out? Users report listening figures have been released - while others say something went wrong
Many have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to share that they have finally received their Spotify Wrapped after a long wait. One user wrote “Spotify wrapped is out omg“ while another said its listening figures were not right.
The user posted on X: “My Spotify wrapped failed me…it’s collected my data for the past two months?? I just went and COUNTED and I listened to this is me trying over one hundred times and somehow it’s not on my top songs when one of the songs on there I’ve listened to it twice…“.
Meanwhile, many others have reported that they haven’t received their Spotify Wrapped. One person wrote: “So apparently spotify wrapped just dropped but I don't have it yet”. Another said: “Why is everyone but me getting their Spotify Wrapped”.
Spotify has been very tight lipped about Wrapped 2024, however rumours have been swirling that it would be released today (Wednesday 4 December). Over the last couple of years the listening figures were released at 10am EST which is 3pm UK time. So, there have been rumours that the recaps will drop at 10am EST on 4 December.
One person posted on Reddit: “Previous years it's been the Wednesday after Thanksgiving IIRC, so the fourth this week.” In terms of the date, Spotify Wrapped does have a noticeable pattern once you dive into the history books and compare previous years.
Spotify has been fairly consistent when it comes to when it releases its annual Wrapped round-up. Since 2020, it has been released on a Wednesday either very late in November or early in December. For example, it arrived on Wednesday November 29 last year and on Wednesday November 30 in 2022.
There are many artists that are likely to feature in this year’s listening figures - but there are some that particularly stand out from this year. Sabrina Carpenter with ‘Espresso’, Taylor Swift with ‘Cruel Summer’ and Billie Eilish with ‘Birds Of A Feather’. Benson Boone and Teddy Swims were also confirmed as leading the global Shazam chart with respective hits ‘Beautiful Things’ and ‘Lose Control’ so these two artists are likely to feature on user’s Wrapped this year.