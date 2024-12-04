Users waiting for their highly anticipated Spotify Wrapped to drop say they are “going crazy” and are growing impatient.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One person posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying “Where’s Spotify Wrapped I’m going crazy”, while another said “If we don’t get Spotify Wrapped today I might cry“. Fans are growing increasingly impatient waiting for Spotify Wrapped to drop - and the streaming platform has been very tight-lipped on when it will be released.

Spotify only posted one teaser writing on X: “This year contained multitudes. So will your Wrapped. Coming Soon”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there have been some guesses on when it will be released as over the last couple of years the listening figures were released at 10am EST. There have been rumours that the recaps will drop at 10am EST today (4 December) - but that has not been confirmed.

Users waiting for their highly anticipated Spotify Wrapped to drop say they are “going crazy” and are growing impatient. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

One person posted on Reddit: “Previous years it's been the Wednesday after Thanksgiving IIRC, so the fourth this week.” In terms of the date, Spotify Wrapped does have a noticeable pattern once you dive into the history books and compare previous years.

Spotify has been fairly consistent when it comes to when it releases its annual Wrapped round-up. Since 2020, it has been released on a Wednesday either very late in November or early in December. For example, it arrived on Wednesday November 29 last year and on Wednesday November 30 in 2022. So it is highly like that it could be released today (Wednesday 4 December).

One user posted this morning on X: “@Spotify, can we hurry up here, lads? I feel like an alcoholic waiting on the pub opening”. Many others said they will be “switching to Apple Music” if the streaming platform doesn’t release its Wrapped today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many artists that could feature in this year’s listening figures - but there are some that particularly stand out from this year. Sabrina Carpenter with ‘Espresso’, Taylor Swift with ‘Cruel Summer’ and Billie Eilish with ‘Birds Of A Feather’. Benson Boone and Teddy Swims were also confirmed as leading the global Shazam chart with respective hits ‘Beautiful Things’ and ‘Lose Control’ so these two artists are likely to feature on user’s Wrapped this year.