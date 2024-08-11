Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 51-year old was emotional when she revealed on the BBC that she would be leaving the channel and was presented with a bunch of flowers by colleague Michael Johnson.

Television presenter Gabby Logan and Jessica Ennis-Hill along with Michael Johnson paid tribute to Denise Lewis after she revealed that she would be leaving her role as pundit on the BBC. Jessica Ennis-Hill said: “I grew up watching you and was inspired by you. Now I’ve got to sit next to you. It’s been such an honour and thank you for guiding me. Wish you all the best.”

Gabby Logan also revealed that “I’m a superfan and I got to call her a colleague.

“Denise, you’re generous, kind, fun and brilliant to work with. We are going to miss you so much-not just your athletic expertise, but as a person.

“We wish you all the very best. They have chosen the right person for the job.”

Michael Johnson said: “We love you and we are going to miss you. It’s been amazing working with you.”

Following the tributes by her colleagues, Denise Lewis said: “It’s a sad farewell, honestly the best team, Gabby at the helm, Jess, MJ and the whole production team, they’re here.

“They make this programme what it is, all the runners over the years, they have been the most supportive, our fantastic editor, it has been a journey.”

Denise revealed that she was leaving the BBC to become President of UK Athletics. Denise is married to music manager Steve Finan O’Connor, the son of the late game show presenter Tom O’Connor. Tom has managed acts such as All Saints and former One Direction star, Liam Payne.

The couple share three sons together, Ryan, Kane and Troy. Denise was previously married to Belgian sprinter Patrick Stevens, their relationship ended in 2005. The couple had a daughter, Lauryn, together.