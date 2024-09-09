BBC racing commentator John Hunt’s voice was heard once again on Monday, marking his first public appearance since the tragic deaths of his wife and two daughters in July.

His wife, Carol Hunt, 61, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at the family home in Ashlyn Close, in Bushey, Hertfordshire just after 7pm on July 9.

In the opening of an inquest into their deaths, it was heard that Carol had died from stab wounds to the chest and abdomen, while both daughters succumbed to injuries caused by crossbow bolts.

It was revealed that Hannah was still alive when police arrived at the scene and had managed to send a text message for help, indicating that the attacker was still in the house. She later called 999, reporting the horrifying attack before the call cut off.

A manhunt ensued to find suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, who was located in Enfield, north London, less than 24 hours after the attack, suffering from suspected self-inflicted injuries. Authorities have been unable to question him due to the severity of his condition.

The tragic loss has left Hunt and his surviving daughter, Amy, heartbroken. In a heartfelt statement read aloud on Sky Sports Racing by his colleague Matt Chapman, Hunt said: "Notwithstanding the horrid evil that’s swept through our lives, wreaking devastation on an unimaginable scale, the counter to that has been the breathtaking messages of support, some of which are still to be read."

Tributes have been paid at Doncaster Racecourse for BBC Racing commentator John Hunt after his wife Carol and his daughters Hannah and Louise were killed in an horrific crossbow attack.

Hunt also praised his eldest daughter, Amy, for her strength during this unimaginably difficult time. "Amy, my eldest daughter, has been magnificently inspirational with her control and support for me, which I am trying, trying so hard, to replicate. Every message has felt so important, the same as a reassuring hug. We know people are worried about us. We will get through this."

As fans heard Hunt’s voice again during his commentary, many took to social media to offer their condolences and well wishes, praising his resilience and courage in the wake of such a devastating tragedy.

One wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Just heard John Hunt commentating at Brighton races. Had no idea he was back but great to hear him again. Welcome back John, you’ve been greatly missed.” Another wrote: “It might be 'thoroughly Monday' in terms of racing quality, but what a pleasure to hear John Hunt back calling at Brighton.”

Another person said: “Massive respect to this man after what he has endured in the last few months. An absolute gent & true professional.” Another agreed: “The best thing I heard today a minute ago when I walked into the bookies was Johns voice, great to hear him back.”