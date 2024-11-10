BBC star Sophie Willan confesses to having sex in the Blue Peter garden

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

10th Nov 2024, 8:55am

A BBC star says she was once caught having sex in the Blue Peter garden.

Sophie Willan, who played dour computer expert Holly Pinder in the recent comedy detective drama Ludwig, revealed her saucy secret on Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

On the comedy quiz show, which after several years on the BBC is now on Sky Max, the 37-year-old said security guards broke up her outdoor liaison in Media City in Salford, Manchester.

Sophie Willan in Alma’s Not NormalSophie Willan in Alma’s Not Normal
Sophie Willan in Alma’s Not Normal

She said: “It was a full moon, I’d drunk a lot of Guinness. There was a big shrub we thought would be a good spot. The security came over on those little scooters and said, ‘We can all see you in the studios on CCTV’. I never even got a badge.”

On Buzzocks Sophie, who also wrote and appeared in Alma’s Not Normal, confessed to robbing a Greggs van.

"We were quite drunk and really hungry,” she said. “A man was unloading the van so we took one box each.”

Ludwig will return for a second series, the BBC has said.

